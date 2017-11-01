Over 1 Million Sign Petition To Call For Trump To Be Impeached

Trump continues to make headlines and people really want him out of the White House. According to Daily Dot, a petition was launched and reached a record number. Progressive mega-donor Tom Steyer started the petition and since putting it out has received over 1.1 million signatures.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Earlier this month the wealthy billionaire sent a letter to lawmakers and 2018 congressional candidates demanding that they vow to impeach the Trump. After he ran an advertisement during an episode of “Fox & Friends” to impeach him as well. Steyer allegedly spent over $10 million to run these ads.

After the office of Robert Mueller became the lead to look into Russian election interference they announced three members of Trump’s campaign would be charged. Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos will all face consequences. Currently, Trump has an approval rating below 40 percent.

RELATED: Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

RELATED: Paul Manafort, Trump’s Former Chief Strategist, Indicted On Money Laundering And Tax Charges

RELATED: Chrisette Michelle Says She And Trump Voter Tina Campbell Are Being “Choice Shamed”