Paul Manafort, Trump’s Former Chief Strategist, Indicted On Money Laundering And Tax Charges

, a longtime associate ofwho most recently acted as Trump’s campaign chairman during the 2016 election, was indicted on money laundering and tax charges on Monday.

Manafort was named in the indictment along with his associate Rick Gates. The two surrendered to FBI agents on Monday morning.

Manafort is accused of laundering over $18 million to buy properties and services, while Gates is accused of transferring over $3 million into offshore accounts, The New York Times reports.

Manafort and Gates were two individuals under probe by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether or not Trump and his associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

“As part of the scheme, Manafort and Gates repeatedly provided false information to financial bookkeepers, tax accountants and legal counsel, among others,” the indictment read, according to The Times.

Manafort allegedly expected the charges after FBI agents raided his home earlier this summer confiscating numerous documents and records.

According to The Times, Trump’s lawyer, Ty Cobb assured that he’s not worried Manafort will offer damaging information in exchange for a plea deal. Sources close to Manafort also corroborate that Manafort, nor Gates hold information that will aid in Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe.

American intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian president Vladimir Putin and associates launched a lengthy campaign to turn the tide of the 2016 election, which included releasing damaging information against former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in order to help Trump win the presidency.

In July The Times ran an investigative report, uncovering that Manafort and associates previously met with Russian officials promising to offer damaging information relating to Clinton.

Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied that they were involved in any form of collusion. The Trump administration has also repeatedly denied any contact with Russian officials, but reporters uncovered members of Trump’s team met with members of Russia’s government on numerous occasions.

SOURCE: The New York Times

