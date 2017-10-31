Black Tony
Black Tony Organized A Halloween Party For Kids At The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony doesn’t understand why he is expected to show up to work “on a Holiday.” He says he’s at the main trap on the west side doing a Halloween party for the kids from 6-9pm. He says they stocked up on candy and they are going to stop selling dope for the time being to entertain the little ones! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

