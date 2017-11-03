Sports
Colin Kaepernick Could Possibly Be Signed In Days

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Time 100

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Many have been protesting and not watching this season of the NFL because Colin Kaepernick wasn’t signed. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos shared news about what the future holds for the football player. Geragos mentioned that he expects that Kaepernick will not only have a job in the NFL, but it will happen in the next 10 days.

During an appearance on “The Adam Carolla Show,” the attorney said, “I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” he said. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.” Recently Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL owners.

Despite their being a lot of quarterback injuries Kaepernick still didn’t get signed to a team. There is no word on where Kaepernick will go, but we hope he gets picked for a team and will keep you posted on this story.

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

