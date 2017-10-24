Colin Kaepernick May Be Writing A Book

Colin Kaepernick may soon have another revenue source to replace his old NFL paychecks.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who launched the current movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem, has been “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME,” a source tells Page Six.

Kaepernick is represented as an athlete by WME agent Carlos Fleming.

The QB has filed a collusion grievance against league owners, believing they have joined forces to keep him from joining a team. The case is already starting to move forward, according to CBS Sports, with the sides beginning to exchange communications about how the initial stages of the process should unfold.

Via CBS Sports:

During this discovery stage, with requests for evidence made, Kaepernick’s legal team plans to ask the System Arbitrator hearing the case to compel all owners and high-ranking officials to turn over cell and email correspondence, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, though ultimately the process generally results in a smaller sample granted. Currently, there is a “litigation hold” in place regarding the electronic communication of NFL teams, according to the source, with team officials prohibited from expunging any relevant data.

