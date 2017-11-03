Halle Berry Shows Off Her Rap Skills [VIDEO]

We all know Halle Berry to be this amazing actress, but who would of ever thought that she could rap as well. In the new show “Drop The Mic” celebrities are testing their skills and battling each other to see who has the better lyrics. Berry recently took on James Corden and they had the fans going wild on the set.

Corden went off about how bad the movie “Catwoman” was and then got lost in Berry’s beauty. When Berry got on the mic people weren’t ready, she went on about how Corden doesn’t get any action and how she’s won awards and said, “You can suck my “Monsters Ball.” The late show host went off about her divorces and how Viola Davis is a better, but then Berry went off on him about kissing Sean Spicer.

The two went off on each other for several other rounds and it was amazing to see. When they crowned the winner many were excited and we can’t wait to see more of these battles in the future. What did you think of this rap battle?

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 22 photos Launch gallery 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 1. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge – New York Premiere 1 of 22 2. 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 2 of 22 3. 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards 3 of 22 4. ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Preview Performance 4 of 22 5. First Annual ESPY Awards – Press Room 5 of 22 6. ‘Losing Isaiah’ Hollywood Premiere 6 of 22 7. 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards – Press Room 7 of 22 8. Ninth Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press Room 8 of 22 9. First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room 9 of 22 10. ‘Executive Decision’ Westwood Premiere 10 of 22 11. Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards – Press Room 11 of 22 12. Halle Berry Portrait Session 12 of 22 13. Halle Berry Portrait Session 13 of 22 14. Publicity Still Of Halle Berry 14 of 22 15. SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES 15 of 22 16. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS IN LA 16 of 22 17. Halle Berry 17 of 22 18. USA – Halle Berry Stars in ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ 18 of 22 19. NEW YORK PREMIER: ‘INTRODUCING DOROTHY DANDRIDGE’. 19 of 22 20. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS EVENING IN L.A. 20 of 22 21. Halle Berry 21 of 22 22. The 2nd Annual Blockbuster Awards 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Halle Berry Shows Off Her Rap Skills [VIDEO] 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s