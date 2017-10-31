Praise Break
Home > Praise Break

Praise Break: Zacardi Cortez “God Held Me Together” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 1 hour ago
8 reads
Leave a comment

In this Praise Break, lift your spirits with the beautiful sounds of Zacardi Cortez and his gorgeous song, “God Held Me Together.” Rickey Smiley dedicates this to families grieving after the loss of a loved one. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene McCoy Performs “I Wanna Thank You!” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: E. Dewey Smith Jr. “I Need Your Oil” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Marvin Sapp Talks About Having Three Kids In College [EXCLUSIVE]


The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise Break: Zacardi Cortez “God Held Me Together” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Praise Break , Zacardi Cortez

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show