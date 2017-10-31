Praise Break: Zacardi Cortez “God Held Me Together” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Praise Break, lift your spirits with the beautiful sounds of Zacardi Cortez and his gorgeous song, “God Held Me Together.” Rickey Smiley dedicates this to families grieving after the loss of a loved one. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

