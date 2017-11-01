Usher Shades The Hell Out Of Anthony Anderson On “Drop The Mic” [VIDEO]

If you haven’t seen the hit show “Drop The Mic,” you are truly missing out. The show takes celebrity contestants and has them battle it out by rapping. Method Man is the host of the show and is based upon a segment of James Corden’s late night talk show.

Since the show has aired Halle Berry, Nicole Richie, Gina Rodriguez and more have battled it out. The show debuted earlier this year and ever since has been as hit. The crowd plays a major part as well as the beat maker that creates the sounds for the performances.

This week R&B singer Usher and actor Anthony Anderson battled it out like never before. Anderson talked about Usher confessing to cheating, how a lot of women in Atlanta have seen his penis and how he wasn’t able to keep up with his relationship with Chilli. Then Usher went in on Anderson about not winning any awards and how Tracy Ellis Ross carries him on the hit show “Black-ish.” The battle was pretty epic and you won’t believe who won.

