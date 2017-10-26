Listen To Usher Destroy Anthony Anderson In Rap Battle On New TV Show “Drop The Mic” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Hip-Hop is taking over TV. One of the several dope new shows, “Drop The Mic,” hosted by Method Man, premiered a few days ago on TBS. The show features celebrities coming on a battle-rapping each other. In the debut episode, Usher and Anthony Anderson faced off, and their battle certainly did not disappoint. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page News on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

