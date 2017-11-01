Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is This The End Of Young Money?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 9 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Looks like it might be the end of Young Money. According to the Blast, Lil Wayne is over Birdman. The rapper mentioned that he is tired of Birdman making money off the work he does and wants things at the label handled better or shut down. Wayne filed court documents and would like to see some things change.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Before, Lil Wayne was suing Birdman’s Cash Money Records and spoke out about how the executive owed him over tens of millions of dollars. Birdman claims he responded to the demand and believes Wayne has no say in what happens with the label. We will just have to see how this battle ends and will keep you posted.

RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Lil Wayne Salty About Opening Up For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

12 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading Is This The End Of Young Money?

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Birdman , Lil Wayne , young money

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show