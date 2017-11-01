Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

“House Of Cards” Cancelled And Netflix Speaks On Kevin Spacey Allegations

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
38 reads
Leave a comment
2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover - Inside

Source: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA / Getty

The news surrounding allegations of unwanted sexual advances by Kevin Spacey in 1986 against 14-year-old Anthony Rapp made headline and caused a lot of controversy. According to Deadline, Netflix decided to cancel “House of Cards” after the next season. The news came just 12 hours after Rapp made the information public about the incident that occurred.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Netflix as well as the producers before this were contemplating ending the show and after the story came out have decided this would be best. The company said, “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

Spacey issued a statement and talked about how he didn’t remember the encounter and said, “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” There isn’t information on if Spacey will lose any upcoming roles, but we will keep you updated on this story.

RELATED: Boys And Girls In Kenyan School Stand Up To Resist Rape Culture

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj Shouldn’t Take The Stand In Brother’s Rape Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation


The Latest:

Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “House Of Cards” Cancelled And Netflix Speaks On Kevin Spacey Allegations

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

House of Cards , Kevin Spacey , NetFlix

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show