Boys And Girls In Kenyan School Stand Up To Resist Rape Culture

While the girls learn self-defense, the boys are taught positive masculinity.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

After just six sessions of consent classes, students in Nairobi, Kenya are already changing their outlook on sexual assault.

According to attn:, In Nairobi, one in four girls has been raped.

After classes, boys who once thought it was OK to rape women who were scantily clad or out alone at night were corrected.

Now, 3 of 4 boys intervenes to stop sexual assaults.

Watch the video of this beautiful breakthrough.

It's amazing what happens when boys are actually taught to respect women. pic.twitter.com/IbjdtAPyRD — ATTN: (@attn) October 26, 2017

The Latest:



Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: