Why Tyrese’s Latest Dedication To His Daughter Was Strange [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyrese just did a concert in Atlanta over the weekend, and he had everyone talking. He has been going through a rough time battling his ex-wife for custody of his daughter. He was full of emotions at the start of his show, and got the audience ready for a tribute he had for her.

He launched into his own version of Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On,” in which he edited the words a little bit and blended it with one of his own songs. But it was awkward, no matter which way you look at it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

