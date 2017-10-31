Mother Of Offset’s Son Speaks On His Engagement To Cardi B

This weekend Offset proposed to his boo Cardi B and so many fans were happy for them. The video of the proposal went viral, but one person has some words for him right now. According to RollingOut, the mother of one of his kids is speaking out about the engagement.

Oriel Jamie went on social media and wrote:

“Congrats to my son daddy and his stepmother whom he have yet to meet. hopefully he at least get an invite to the wedding [sic].”

Was that shade? Nevertheless, James is the owner of VIP Hair Collection and VIP Brows in Bridgeton, Missouri. And hopefully she’s sincere about wanting her son to have a relationship with Cardi B before she weds his father.

