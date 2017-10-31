Tyrese Remixes “Let’s Get It On” And Dedicates It To His Daughter [VIDEO]

Tyrese has been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. He was having beef with The Rock, made fun of Yung Joc on social media and is now in court battling his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. She alleged that he hurt their 10-year-old daughter Shayla and then this past weekend went to the emergency room battling chest pains.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
@tyrese #tyrese speaking directly to his baby moms about seeing his daughter….. I don’t want to assume, what really happened in that household…….. he’s apologizing for something and the daughter did speak in court….. this is a all sad situation….. money can’t buy you peace……. #realrozay #rozayblog #rozay405
Now some are confused after he performed at the R&B SuperJam in Atlanta and dedicated a remix to “Let’s Get It On” to his daughter. The video is going viral and some fans as well as others are confused by it. During the show Tyrese also had a message to his ex-wife apologizing about some things. What do you all think of this performance?
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tyrese Believes His Daughter Has Been Coached To Lie
RELATED: Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital
Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman
Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman
1. Some fans weren’t shocked when they heard the ‘fake news’ that Tyrese’s wife isn’t black.1 of 6
2. We can feel the eye-roll coming from this tweet.2 of 6
3. Hell hath no fury like Black Twitter.3 of 6
4. Some just not here for Mrs. Gibson.4 of 6
5. LOL.5 of 6
6. Shady boots.6 of 6