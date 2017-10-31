Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Remixes “Let’s Get It On” And Dedicates It To His Daughter [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
40 reads
Leave a comment
2015 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Tyrese has been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. He was having beef with The Rock, made fun of Yung Joc on social media and is now in court battling his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. She alleged that he hurt their 10-year-old daughter Shayla and then this past weekend went to the emergency room battling chest pains.

#PressPlay: Tyrese sends a message to his baby girl during his set at Atlanta’s R&B Jam Fest Via: @Chassidym

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Now some are confused after he performed at the R&B SuperJam in Atlanta and dedicated a remix to “Let’s Get It On” to his daughter. The video is going viral and some fans as well as others are confused by it. During the show Tyrese also had a message to his ex-wife apologizing about some things. What do you all think of this performance?

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese Believes His Daughter Has Been Coached To Lie

RELATED: Tyrese Rushed To The Hospital

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

6 photos Launch gallery

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Continue reading Tyrese Remixes “Let’s Get It On” And Dedicates It To His Daughter [VIDEO]

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

 

Let's Get It On , Shayla , tyrese

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show