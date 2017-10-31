Tyrese Remixes “Let’s Get It On” And Dedicates It To His Daughter [VIDEO]

Tyrese has been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. He was having beef with The Rock, made fun of Yung Joc on social media and is now in court battling his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. She alleged that he hurt their 10-year-old daughter Shayla and then this past weekend went to the emergency room battling chest pains.

Now some are confused after he performed at the R&B SuperJam in Atlanta and dedicated a remix to “Let’s Get It On” to his daughter. The video is going viral and some fans as well as others are confused by it. During the show Tyrese also had a message to his ex-wife apologizing about some things. What do you all think of this performance?

