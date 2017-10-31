Co-Founder Of Heatwave, Keith Wilder, Dead At 68

Keith Wilder and his late brother, Johnnie Wilder Jr. and legendary, Rod Temperton were well known as the group Heatwave. According to OkayPlayer and in a Instagram post by Questlove, fans of Wilder found out that he passed away. Keith had amazing vocals and died at 68 years old.

The group was known for their disco style outfits and recorded six studio albums. Keith’s brother Johnnie wasn’t able to record the last album because he was left paralyzed after a car accident. They were responsible for many hits such as “Boogie Nights,” “Ain’t No Half-Steppin” and many more. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayer’s.

