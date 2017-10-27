Entertainment News
The Braxton Sisters Fly To L.A. To Support Tamar After Filing For Divorce [VIDEO]

Tamar's family is rallying around the star after news broke of her divorce from Vince Herbert.

Posted 4 hours ago
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Braxton sisters to the rescue. *Cues* We are family. TMZ caught up with Towanda and Tracy Braxton when they landed in LA to support their sis, Tamar, after news broke of her divorce.

“You guys came out to support Tamar?” the reporter asked.

“That’s what we do, we’re Braxtons, we support everybody. That’s just what we do.”

Towanda added that they’ve “all been divorced.”

“We might have a divorce party, who knows,” she laughed.

Tamar officially filed for divorce from her husband of eight years Tuesday. Her rep released a statement saying:

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert. Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

At least Tay-Tay won’t be alone during the process. Take a look:

 


