Mechanic Gets His Gun During Prank With Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 21 hours ago
Roy Wood Jr. messed with the wrong mechanic during his prank call. Randall the mechanic got a call saying that Cleveland (Roy Wood Jr.) was coming to get some money from him after jacking up a woman’s rotors in her car. He even said his work didn’t look certified even though he is a good mechanic.

Cleveland called Randall a coward and that’s when he got off the phone. When he called back the wife picked up the phone and said he went and got his gun. He was ready to go to the shop and then he found out his wife pulled a prank on her.

Rickey Smiley

