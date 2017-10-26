Why It’s No Surprise That Hazel-E Got Fired From “Love & Hip-Hop” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Hazel-E has drummed up a lot of buzz about herself recently, and not in a good way. She caught the ire of the internet after going on a homophobic rant, stating, “I hope all gays die and go to hell.” It all started when a LHH fan accused her and bestie Rose Burgandy of being gay. She went all the way off and eventually had to turn around and apologize.

The internet isn’t too forgiving, however. And it’s a golden rule that, you’d think, at this point, would be a no-brainer for anybody even somewhat famous. Hazel-E didn’t get the memo, however, and she is now no longer a part of the “Love & Hip-Hop” franchise. It’s no surprise, however, when you look at her track record. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

