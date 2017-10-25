Joseline Hernandez Talks About “Love & Hip-Hop” Looking Too Fake Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Joseline Hernandez came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She explained why she wasn’t too worried about her appearance on “Love & Hip-Hop” after being on the show for 6 years, and why she wasn’t interested in getting her hands dirty in her later seasons on the show. She also talks about the show looking too fake sometimes, especially the fight scenes.

Joseline addressed controversy about her song, “Run My Money,” and debunked the myth that it was stolen from rapper Kash Doll, and that she stole it from someone else. Joseline talks about feeling like a lot of men in the music industry are jealous of women nowadays. She talks about bouncing back and forth between Miami and Atlanta. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

