Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

Black Tony Calls Rickey For A Ride From The Morgue [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 8 hours ago
119 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony missed work again, which isn’t surprising, but this time he mentions he has a good reason why. Black Tony talks to Rickey about his friend that got shot and how he owed him money. His friend unfortunately died and now he’s at the morgue looking for his body to get his money.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey tells Black Tony that everyone is naked at the morgue and he won’t find the money. Black Tony keeps looking and finds his friends Jordan’s and then asks Rickey for a ride. Will Black Tony get in trouble for being in the morgue?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Offers To Avenge Rickey Smiley’s Shooting [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Crackheads Helped Him Steal Vending Machines From The Morgue [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got Detained After Carrying Too Much Cash At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Tony Calls Rickey For A Ride From The Morgue [EXCLUSIVE]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

 

 

money , morgue

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show