Black Tony Offers To Avenge Rickey Smiley’s Shooting [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 9 hours ago
With Rickey Smiley‘s book “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life,” finally available, it looks like Black Tony actually read a little bit of it. He went to Barnes & Noble and bought a bunch of Rickey’s books to pass out to folks in the trap- for a price of course. But when he mentions that he didn’t know that Rickey Smiley got shot back in the day, things get emotional. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

