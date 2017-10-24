RSMS Videos
Syleena Johnson Says Rickey Smiley’s Book Is The Truth! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 17 hours ago
Soul singer Syleena Johnson came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and she picked up her copy of Rickey Smiley‘s memoir, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” She says the book “IS the truth,” and shares what she loves the most about it, aside from the fact that it’s hilarious just like Rickey Smiley is in real life.

She talks about some of the glimpses into Rickey Smiley’s life beyond his career and the spotlight. Check out this exclusive video to hear her glowing recommendation in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Syleena Johnson Says Rickey Smiley's Book Is The Truth! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley , STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life , Syleena Johnson

