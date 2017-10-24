Kim Fields Raves About Why You Must Get “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley’s book “Stand By Your Truth and Then Run For Your Life” is giving everyone so much joy. Kim Fields believes everyone should get this book because besides it being funny like Rickey it gives people wisdom. She also mentioned he shares pieces of his life that we all should listen to.

The book is out today and you should get it now. She also wished Rickey all the success and can’t wait to hear everyone talk about it. Congratulations Rickey!

