“Insecure” & “Atlanta” Cast Have #LemonPepperKickBack Party [VIDEO]

While some of us were sitting at home this weekend some of our favorite celebrities from hit shows like “Insecure” and “Atlanta” were having a party. Scrolling through Instagram and Twitter this pass weekend pictures surfaced of Issa Rae, Donald Glover and others having the time of their life.
**SWIPE LEFT** It started with a simple text: Yvonne: Gurl, there's a rack'a black folks filming in ATL. Issa: I knooow! We should do something & bring everyone together. Yvonne: Done. And thus the #LemonPepperKickback was born. Pictures don't do it enough justice… this was a beautiful, positive, melanin-filled night. #iLoveUs #WeAllWorking #ItWasAllAdream #BLAXCELLENCE
According to YBF, Rae and Yvonne Orji wanted to throw a party using the #lemonpepperkickback in Atlanta. While scrolling through the pictures and looking at videos every seemed to have a great time. A party wouldn’t be one without the presence of Samuel L. Jackson, which dropped by to partake in the festivities.
#SamuelLJackson teaches #IssaRae how to properly eat a chicken wing – but more importantly a #LemonPepperKickback was celebrated this weekend in #Atlanta. ***swipe for some #BlackExcellence*** (#Jidenna #JanelleMonae #YvonneOrji #LukeJames #LilRelHoweey #DonaldGlover #BrianTyreeHenry)
Janelle Monae, Jidenna and many more were in attendance dancing, drinking champagne and have a great time. Social media even captured several dance offs and we are so mad we weren’t invited, maybe next time.
