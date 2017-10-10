“Insecure” & “Atlanta” Cast Have #LemonPepperKickBack Party [VIDEO]

While some of us were sitting at home this weekend some of our favorite celebrities from hit shows like “Insecure” and “Atlanta” were having a party. Scrolling through Instagram and Twitter this pass weekend pictures surfaced of Issa Rae, Donald Glover and others having the time of their life.

According to YBF, Rae and Yvonne Orji wanted to throw a party using the #lemonpepperkickback in Atlanta. While scrolling through the pictures and looking at videos every seemed to have a great time. A party wouldn’t be one without the presence of Samuel L. Jackson, which dropped by to partake in the festivities.

Janelle Monae, Jidenna and many more were in attendance dancing, drinking champagne and have a great time. Social media even captured several dance offs and we are so mad we weren’t invited, maybe next time.

