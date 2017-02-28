Did You Know Mahershala Ali Used To Be A Rapper? [VIDEO]

Mahershala Ali is a multitalented guy. He’s starred in the acclaimed movie Moonlight, posed in a Calvin Klein campaign, and of course, won an Oscar. But before all this, Ali had bars for the hip-hop fans.

In the mid-2000s, while he was still a graduate student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Ali also served as the Bay Area rapper Prince Ali. He released two albums with the hip-hop group Hieroglyphics, who had their own record label Hieroglyphics Imperium.

Ali spoke of his love for hip-hop in GQ last year saying, “I love hip-hop. It’s such an appendage for me. It’s something that’s always shaped my experience out in the world. I always make mixtapes for every character that I’m playing. Sonically, that character has a soundtrack.”

You can enjoy Prince Ali’s own rhymes on the tracks “The Path” and “The Majors” below.

