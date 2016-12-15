Here’s What Really Sent Lamar Odom Back To Rehab

Lamar Odom has been through a lot in his life and fortunately has no problem seeking help.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, the former NBA star checked himself into rehab, reportedly out of fear he’d go on a major bender as his deceased son’s birthday approached. His son Jayden was born on December 15, 2005, but died the following June from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Sources say Jayden’s death was the primary reason L.O. started doing hardcore drugs.

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband checked himself into a San Diego area facility late last week. Sources also say that Lamar’s struggling with the fact his divorce from Khloe will be final on Saturday, and he didn’t want to be tempted to use.

Lamar’s attorney Walter Mosley revealed, “We have a lot of very important things lined up for next year. I like to say Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017. It’s about maintaining health, being healthy, doing what’s right for his family, being a better father, just improving himself. This was his idea and he has the full support of the people who work for him, his family, staff and everyone around him.”

Mosley also says L.O. will be there until at least the end of the year. He explained that Lamar was in “great spirits” at a friendly dinner one week before checking into treatment.

“Lamar’s decision to enter treatment comes more than a year after the former NBA player experienced a near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas,” E! reports.

We wish the former Lakers star a successful 2017 comeback!

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

SOURCE: TMZ, E!

Here’s What Really Sent Lamar Odom Back To Rehab was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related