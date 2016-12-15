Here’s What Really Sent Lamar Odom Back To Rehab

Lamar Odom has been through a lot in his life and fortunately has no problem seeking help.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to TMZ, the former NBA star checked himself into rehab, reportedly out of fear he’d go on a major bender as his deceased son’s birthday approached. His son Jayden was born on December 15, 2005, but died the following June from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Sources say Jayden’s death was the primary reason L.O. started doing hardcore drugs.
Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband checked himself into a San Diego area facility late last week. Sources also say that Lamar’s struggling with the fact his divorce from Khloe will be final on Saturday, and he didn’t want to be tempted to use.
Lamar’s attorney Walter Mosley revealed, “We have a lot of very important things lined up for next year. I like to say Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017. It’s about maintaining health, being healthy, doing what’s right for his family, being a better father, just improving himself. This was his idea and he has the full support of the people who work for him, his family, staff and everyone around him.”
Mosley also says L.O. will be there until at least the end of the year. He explained that Lamar was in “great spirits” at a friendly dinner one week before checking into treatment.
“Lamar’s decision to enter treatment comes more than a year after the former NBA player experienced a near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas,” E! reports.
We wish the former Lakers star a successful 2017 comeback!
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crewSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LOSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra WilkinsonSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA playersSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe BryantSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Shaq and LamarSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo AnthonySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUSSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knewSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years backSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E FreshSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shakeSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Brother RobSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while backSource:Getty 14 of 14
Here’s What Really Sent Lamar Odom Back To Rehab was originally published on globalgrind.com