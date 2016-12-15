CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Here’s What Really Sent Lamar Odom Back To Rehab

It's not just his divorce from Khloé Kardashian.

Leave a comment
Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Lamar Odom has been through a lot in his life and fortunately has no problem seeking help.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to TMZ, the former NBA star checked himself into rehab, reportedly out of fear he’d go on a major bender as his deceased son’s birthday approached. His son Jayden was born on December 15, 2005, but died the following June from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Sources say Jayden’s death was the primary reason L.O. started doing hardcore drugs.

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband checked himself into a San Diego area facility late last week. Sources also say that Lamar’s struggling with the fact his divorce from Khloe will be final on Saturday, and he didn’t want to be tempted to use.

Lamar’s attorney Walter Mosley revealed, “We have a lot of very important things lined up for next year. I like to say Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017. It’s about maintaining health, being healthy, doing what’s right for his family, being a better father, just improving himself. This was his idea and he has the full support of the people who work for him, his family, staff and everyone around him.”

Mosley also says L.O. will be there until at least the end of the year. He explained that Lamar was in “great spirits” at a friendly dinner one week before checking into treatment.

“Lamar’s decision to enter treatment comes more than a year after the former NBA player experienced a near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas,” E! reports.

We wish the former Lakers star a successful 2017 comeback!

Lamar Odom

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

SOURCE: TMZ, E!

Here’s What Really Sent Lamar Odom Back To Rehab was originally published on globalgrind.com

drugs , Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom , rehab

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close