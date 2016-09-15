Rickey Smiley Gives Update On His Fight With A Raccoon, And The Shady Geese That Watched [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley tells a hilarious story of what happened when he took a trip down to Florida to visit his daughter. He was supposed to sleep in a hotel, but didn’t approve of the conditions of the room, and decided to sleep in his boat instead. But in the middle of the night he was met with an uninvited guest – a raccoon! An altercation ensued.

He details the whole ordeal, including what happened when he called the police! Plus, he takes callers’ questions about the incident. Click on the audio player above for part one, and below for part two, to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

And here’s part 3: