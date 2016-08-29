Nick Cannon Reveals The One Joke From “Wild N’ Out” Cast Mates That Offends Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nick Cannon gives full disclosure while discussing Wild N’ Out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He explains the one thing that bugs him when it comes to the insanely personal jokes that go flying on the Wild N’ Out stage every episode. He also reveals his what he believes to be his show’s purpose and which four big entertainers he and the rest of the Wild N’ Out cast are dying to get into the action on the show!

He shares his thoughts on whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton would have a tougher time on the show, and even explains how Wild N’ Out went from an idea to over 100 episodes on MTV. Plus, his hilarious reaction to being asked whether or not he was invited to Kevin Hart‘s wedding. Watch the video above to see the hilariously candid interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

