What A Young Girl Said To Rickey Smiley That Impacted Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley and Dr. Hill, who runs the Rickey Smiley Foundation, have some amazing news about the 30 Days of Giving fundraiser. On day 21 on the journey to raising $20,000, they proudly announce that they are so close to reaching their goal!

Rickey also reflects on one Christmas toy giveaway in particular, when a young girl received gifts and said something that really impacted Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

