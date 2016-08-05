Did Juicy Make The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Look Bad? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Juicy recaps the latest episode of Little Women of Atlanta, which featured the ladies going to Myrtle Beach for Black Bike Week. While they were there, Minnie confronted Juicy about the prior incident with the wings, when Minnie’s mother started throwing wings at Juicy.

Plus, Rickey Smiley talks about getting revenge on all the people who have begun throwing wings at him and the rest of the cast since the whole wing-fight went down. Rickey says Juicy made the morning show look bad! Click on audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

