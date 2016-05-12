Special K’s Suspicions About “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As it turns out, Special K has been harboring some suspicions about his morning show cast mates every morning. He hilariously reveals the shocking things he’s pretty sure are true about each of his coworkers, even though he can’t prove it. Listen to the audio player to hear exactly what went down in this funny exclusive audio from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast On Things People Have Borrowed & Never Returned [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Dances To “Apache” By The Sugarhill Gang! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Shows Off Their Moves In A Soul Train Line! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!