Special K’s Suspicions About “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 05.12.16
As it turns out, Special K has been harboring some suspicions about his morning show cast mates every morning. He hilariously reveals the shocking things he’s pretty sure are true about each of his coworkers, even though he can’t prove it. Listen to the audio player to hear exactly what went down in this funny exclusive audio from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

