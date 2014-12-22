CLOSE
The Show
HomeThe ShowAudio

Special K’s Poem Inspired By Hood Dudes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Originally published on July 31st, 2014

We don’t need anymore Gucci Mane type dudes out here, and to get that message across Special K wrote a special poem inspired by hood dudes. Listen to the audio player to hear his spoken word piece on trapping ass dudes that arent’ doing anything with their life!

RELATED: Kierra Sheard Explains Her Attraction To Hood Dudes

RELATED: Did Kendrick Lamar Move Back To The Hood? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What You Need To Know About “Hood Disease” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

guys from the hood , hood dudes , poem , Special K , spoken word , the hood

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close