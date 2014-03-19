CLOSE
Audio
Home

Is Halle Berry’s Third Marriage In Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Halle Berry Moving To Europe With Nahla & Olivier Martinez? (thumbnail)

Who would’ve thought Halle Berry, of all women, would have a hard time keeping a man. The actress is on her third marriage and according to Gary With Da Tea this one doesn’t look like it will last either. Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out why Halle’s marriage may be in trouble!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Congratulations! Halle Berry Has A New Baby… [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Halle Berry’s Third Marriage Won’t Last [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 15 Of The “Breast” Halle Berry Photos Ever [GALLERY]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

halle berry , Halle Berry divorce , Halle Berry Olivier Martinez , Halle Berry relationship , Olivier Martinez

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close