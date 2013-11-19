Are The Women Of “The Best Man Holiday” Why Taye Diggs Is Separated? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea is reporting Taye Diggs is officially separated! Supposedly “The Best Man Holiday” star is not even waiting for a divorce to be finalized to move on. Is he over his jungle fever and looking for chocolate? Listen to the audio below to find out if his recent cast mates Nia Long and Sanaa Lathan had something to do with the split!

