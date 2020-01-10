Zoë Kravitz Stuns In ‘Elle Magazine’ [PHOTOS]

Zoë Kravitz is starting her 2020 off confidently.

The beauty recently revealed her wedding photos (from June of last year) and is celebrating the new decade as a cover girl for Elle Magazine.

For the shoot, she strips down to minimal clothes, showing off jewelry or wearing high end designer tops, showing off her thin frame. The shoot features several black and white photos which are gorgeous. You don’t want to miss this editorial shoot and the gorgeous cover.

