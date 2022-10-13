Y’all Talk? 8 Most WTF Celebrity Dating Rumors

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The dating life of celebrities is more connected to their careers than most are willing to admit. A great relationship can astronomically elevate the careers of both parties involved (see: Beyoncé and Jay-Z), meanwhile a bad one can completely result in career-damaging catastrophe — just ask Tory Lanez about his alleged affair with Megan Thee Stallion!

Speaking of Lanez, the troubled emcee has been rumored for months to be dating another female emcee, Aussie chart-topper Iggy Azalea. Like everyone else, we only had one reaction to that news: “WTF?!”

As Lanez stated in a tweet sent out last week (seen above), the pairing on a surface level is strictly professional as he plans to executive produce her next album. However, the two rappers have been creating dating buzz since the beginning of this past summer, with Iggy even gifting Lanez a cake a few weeks ago to celebrate the release of his new album, Sorry 4 What.

While Iggy and Tory are completely free to live their lives as consenting adults, it does raise eyebrows that she would align herself with him given his many, many controversies at the moment. On Tory’s side, does he really want to get involved with yet another female rapper after still-ongoing legal troubles with Meg? Hey, do you!

The odd pairing did get us thinking about a few other rumored celebrity couples over the years that had us scratching our heads. Some ended up being true, others were completely misunderstood and a select few were just embarrassing to say the least — sorry, Matt Barnes! More on that later.

Take a look at the most WTF celebrity dating rumors that were entertaining even if not true, and let us know which pairing(s) should’ve been official or benefitted from going public:

Y’all Talk? 8 Most WTF Celebrity Dating Rumors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com