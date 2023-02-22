Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The actor is making light of his infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in his latest post to TikTok by taking part in a new trend. In the stitched video, another TikTok user poses an idea to make your life more interesting.

“It sounds insane, but it will change your life. Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you? So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition,” the TikToker says. “You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

first-ever Best Actor Oscar for his starring role in 2021’s “King Richard.” which he won on that fateful night. The clip ends with Smith staring at the trophy with a puzzled look on his face and struggling to find words. For nearly a year, Smith has steered away from the public and issued several apologies for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the fellow comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Subsequently, Smith eventually apologized, saying he was “deeply remorseful,” and resigned from the Academy after declining the group’s previous request to do so. He’s now banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years. Smith looks off to the side before grabbing the object that would likely have a lot of thought about him– his “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.” Twitter is happy that Smith can finally relax a year after the slap heard worldwide. See the best reactions below.

Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com