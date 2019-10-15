The white, now ex-cop, Aaron Dean, who shot and killed a Black woman, Atatiana Jefferson, has been arrested and charged with murder. Earlier in the day, the trigger happy Dean had resigned from Fort Worth PD.

#UPDATE

Aaron Dean was arrested by Fort Worth Police

on Oct. 14. Dean has been charged with

murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean is in

the Tarrant County Jail. Interim @chiefkraus will schedule a News

Conference for Oct. 15 at Bob Bolen. That time has not been determined yet. pic.twitter.com/eRZfMWtgM4 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 15, 2019

Reportedly, Dean had not been cooperating with the investigation into Jefferson’s murder. Dean had fired into Jefferson’s window with barely a warning while conducting a wellness check. Even with the edited body cam footage released by the police, it was obvious Dean had acted prematurely, leading to Jefferson’s demise.

According to Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus, Dean would have been fired if he had not quit first.

Dean is currently being held at Tarrant County Corrections Center and per CNN has been charged with murder and is being held on $200,000 bond. Despite the appearance of justice moving swiftly, Black Twitter is not falling for the jig.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ve been here before. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

“I wanted to paint the last thing that #AtatianaJefferson was doing before she was killed by the cops. Her life mattered.” – Artist @4NIKKOLAS pic.twitter.com/kAYIi3QePS — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 14, 2019

White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson was originally published on hiphopwired.com