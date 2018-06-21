Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton [PHOTOS]

Virgil Abloh, creator of Off-White, was appointed Artistic Director to Louis Vuitton and debuted his first collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Many of our favorite celebs including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Diddy, and more came out to see the fashion designer thrive and create Black history! Abloh is the first Black man to be in this position for the luxury French fashion house. The collection featured a lot of white and cream, perfect for summering in Saint Tropez or the Hamptons. He played heavily with material and texture, while integrating pops of color and even pastels. Click through our gallery to see front row images, all the Black models that walked in the show, and more!

