louis vuitton , virgil abloh

Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton [PHOTOS]

Posted June 21, 2018

Virgil Abloh, creator of Off-White, was appointed Artistic Director to Louis Vuitton and debuted his first collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Many of our favorite celebs including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Diddy, and more came out to see the fashion designer thrive and create Black history! Abloh is the first Black man to be in this position for the luxury French fashion house. The collection featured a lot of white and cream, perfect for summering in Saint Tropez or the Hamptons. He played heavily with material and texture, while integrating pops of color and even pastels. Click through our gallery to see front row images, all the Black models that walked in the show, and more!

Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Virgil Abloh and Rihanna

Virgil Abloh and Rihanna

2. Miguel

Miguel

3. Miguel and Virgil Abloh

Miguel and Virgil Abloh

4. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

5. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

6. Quincy Casey Combs and Christian Casey Combs

Quincy Casey Combs and Christian Casey Combs

7. Louis Vuitton : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

8. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

9. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

10. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

11. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

12. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

13. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

14. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

15. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

16. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

17. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

18. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

19. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

20. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

21. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

22. Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Louis Vuitton : Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close