Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Black Hollywood has shown up and shown out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the style moments are epic. Although Black Hollywood didn’t have a huge winning night during the awards show (eye roll), what we lacked in accolades – we made up for in fashion.
Everyone who is a style connoisseur knows that the afterparty is the real fashion show. While the Oscars is a chance for stars to show off their formal attire, the after party is where they can let loose and take even bigger style risks. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and more graced the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with their presence, and of course, we’ve got the scoop on their fancy regalia. Get into the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party style below.
1. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B proves she has unlimited fashion layers whenever she hits the red carpet. If you want glam, she’ll give you glam and then some. The rapper looked radiant in a red Robert Wun gown.
2. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara said go bold or go home! The singer hit the Vanity Fair after-party in a mesh halter dress designed by Area. She paired the look with black opera-length gloves.
3. Halle BerrySource:Getty
Halle Berry continued to show off her long toned legs, this time in a black sheer babydoll dress.
4. Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris ElbaSource:Getty
This couple continues to slay the red carpet, every single time. Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba looked amazing with Sabrina in a sheer, bedazzled gown and Idris in a hunter green set.
5. QuintaSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson has become our favorite star to watch on the red carpet. We love how she and her stylist, Bryon Javar, dominate each look. The Oscar after-party was no exception. The actress dazzled in a pink, orange and white floral printed gown.
6. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Despite her Oscars snub, Angela Bassett was all smiles at the Vanity Fair after-party. The legendary and talented actress donned a red pants suit.
7. Chloe and Halle BaileySource:Getty
Dynamic sister due Chloe and Halle Bailey looked exuberant at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Chloe wore a black sequin gown that featured a single sleeve and a ruffled trail, and Halle traded her baby blue whimsical dress for a gorgeous metallic number featuring a thigh-high slit.
8. Jonathan Majors and Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
We are obsessed with this bromance, and equally infatuated with their ability to look great in whatever they wear. Both Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan were handsome in all-black ensembles.
9. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish made her return to the red carpet circuit, and of course, she did it in style. The actress wore a metallic Zuhair Murad gown with a high slit up both thighs.
10. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty
Moschino was a hit at the Oscars. First Angela Bassett in her gorgeous purple gown, and now Tessa Thompson in a black and red tuxedo-styled, bardot gown.
11. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion has been missing in action since her horrendous trial with Tory Lanez. The rapper made her debut on the red carpet clad in a black custom Bach Mai gown.
12. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi was red hot in a red strapless Bottega Veneta SS23 RTW dress that featured a white hem and matching opera-length gloves.
13. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monae is a style icon, and she proved it by flawlessly executing this custom Area gown.
14. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross is known to stray from the expected awards looks. The comedian and actress went against the sparkly gown grain and opted for a black and white pants suit from Balmain’s FW23 RTW collection.
15. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Gucci queen Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a stunning black, sheer gown that featured patterned jeweled detailing and hints of red on the bust area.
16. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington went for a soft, romantic look in an archive Donna Karan gown.
17. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
The legendary Naomi Campbell flexed her toned and modelesque physique in a Schiaparelli SS23 Couture gown and Briony Raymond jewelry.
18. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union fabulously took the plunge in a black, sequin Ralph Lauren dress. To complement the elegant dress, she wore her hair back in a bun and accessorized with dazzling drop earrings.
19. Danielle DeadwylerSource:Getty
Danielle Deadwyler was sassy in a black and brown printed, strapless Versace dress that featured a bold side bow. Deadwyler accented her look with teal, satin gloves, black pumps, and a popping pixie cut.
20. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen arrived at the Vanity Fair afterparty donning a Zuhair Murad embellished wrap dress equipped with feather-adorned sleeves. Her green platform sandals flowed perfectly with her look.
21. Queen LatifahSource:Getty
The Queen never disappoints! Our girl slid through the Vanity Oscar’s afterparty rocking a black power suit with bold, white lapels.
22. Dwayne WadeSource:Getty
The men weren’t playing games at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dwayne Wade looked debonair in sleek black, tailored Prada suit. He kept his attire all black with a black tie, black shirt, and black loafers.
23. John LegendSource:Getty
John Legend was sharp in a stellar Gucci suit, crisp bowtie and patent leather loafers.
24. 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Trevor Noah looked handsome sporting a navy-blue suit with a vest and bowtie to match.
25. Donald GloverSource:Getty
Donald Glover took a style risk in this grey, one-piece Alexander McQueen look. He kept his accessories simple with black patent leather shoes and silver chain necklaces.
