Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Black Hollywood has shown up and shown out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the style moments are epic. Although Black Hollywood didn’t have a huge winning night during the awards show (eye roll), what we lacked in accolades – we made up for in fashion.

Everyone who is a style connoisseur knows that the afterparty is the real fashion show. While the Oscars is a chance for stars to show off their formal attire, the after party is where they can let loose and take even bigger style risks. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and more graced the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with their presence, and of course, we’ve got the scoop on their fancy regalia. Get into the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party style below.

RELATED NEWS: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars

Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis

Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com