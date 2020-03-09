After the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant in a helicopter crash the world has been grieving. Artists from all around the world have honored the family by creating beautiful murals of the two.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa has decided to take a visit to a mural out in LA of her husband and her daughter Gigi. She posted a picture in front of the mural honoring her family prior to taking her daughter Natalia to winter formal.

Mamba mentality lives on and Vanessa plans on keeping her husband & daughters name alive forever!

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo Of Natalia Bryant At Dad, Sister’s Mural was originally published on rnbphilly.com