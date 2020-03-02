Vanessa Bryant Takes Legal Action Over Graphic Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant is deeply hurt by the sharing of graphic photos of the crash site where Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died back in January. She is now calling for the deputy sheriffs to be disciplined for allegedly snapping and sharing the photos, which reportedly show the remains of the victims and the debris of the crash.

Bryant had asked that the crash site be a no-fly zone and be protected from photographers after her husband’s and daughter’s death out of respect for them and the other seven victims. This request still didn’t keep the site safe. Two days after their untimely death, photos of their remains were shared and it was noticed after they became a topic of discussion between the first responders, the LA Times reported.

“This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families,” reads a section of a lengthy statement posted to Bryant’s Instagram from her lawyer Gary Robb. “We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”

An anonymous person filed a complaint regarding the photos which brought the matter to Bryant’s attention.

“Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity,” the statement continues.

The other victims of the crash were Christina Mauser, Payton and Sarah Chester, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Bryant also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit reads.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

