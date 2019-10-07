Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

Tyler Perry has made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Tyler Perry Studios is located on the old Fort McPherson U.S. Army military base in Atlanta and is 330 acres.
SEE ALSO: Tyler Perry Gets Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry at the grand opening gala. Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.
1. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,music,award,gala,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,majestic,opening event,tyler perry,bestpix,atlanta – georgia
2. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Tyler Perry and Evander Holyfield attend his studio grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,headshot,three people,gala,georgia – us state,majestic,opening event,tyler perry,evander holyfield,atlanta – georgia
3. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Will Packer, Heather Hayslett Packer, Andrea Lopez and James Lopez attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,four people,gala,three quarter length,georgia – us state,majestic,will packer,opening event,tyler perry,atlanta – georgia
4. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,three people,award,gala,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,majestic,opening event,tyler perry,atlanta – georgia
5. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,females,gala,georgia – us state,sister,majestic,opening event,tyler perry,dorinda clark-cole,karen clark sheard,atlanta – georgia
6. Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana Water attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,water,three people,award,gala,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,majestic,opening event,tyler perry,michael jai white,atlanta – georgia