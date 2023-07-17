Listen Live
Twitter Salutes Rev. Jesse Jackson Following Step Down From Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Published on July 17, 2023

Several tributes to Rev. Jesse Jackson have been pouring in since he announced his resignation as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The 81-year-old revealed over the weekend that he is stepping down from the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded in 1971. As reported by the Associated Press. he gave a farewell address during the organization’s annual convention.

The group, which will now be led by Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes of Dallas’ Friendship-West Baptist Church, paid tribute to Rev. Jackson with songs, remarks, and a video montage during the convention.

The tributes kept coming on social media well into Monday. You can catch some of those tributes below.

Who Is Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s New President? Rev. Jesse Jackson Appoints Rev. Dr. Haynes III

Rev. Jesse Jackson Writes Sesame Place A Diversity Plan Amid Controversy

 

Twitter Salutes Rev. Jesse Jackson Following Step Down From Rainbow PUSH Coalition  was originally published on foxync.com

