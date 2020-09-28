Tory Lanez Releases Album Explaining His Side Of The Story, Twitter Blasts The Canadian Rapper

On the same day, as Breonna Taylor‘s verdict was announced, Tory Lanez decided to come out of hiding and finally address the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. He announced that he would go live on Instagram to speak out and finally explain what happened that night. Fans expected apologizes and to finally hear the truth about what happened in the care that night, but instead, he dropped an album.

Lanez denied shooting Megan on the opener song “Money Over Fallouts” on the self-titled album “Daystar.”

“Megan people tryna frame me for a shooting…knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest,” he says in the song.

Since the singer/rapper didn’t apologize, appear on live like he claimed, and also denied all of the accusations, social media was not here for it. Here’s how fans reacted to Tory’s actions and the release of his album.

