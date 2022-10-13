Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s only October, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in many retailers nationwide.

From the decorations to the early holiday shopping deals, we’re making sure you’ll be jolly and merry and in the case, FULL for the next two months. (We can make the gym our 2023 New Year’s Resolution)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

However, as our favorite brands and retailers start to tempt us, we don’t want you to miss out on all the delicious limited-edition treats that are starting to hit our shelves.

Whether you prefer savory or sweet, we got you covered!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Below are some holiday edition goodies. Which one are your most likely to check out? Let us know!

READ MORE: 10 Budget-Friendly Holiday Gifts Everyone Will Love

READ MORE: 7 Skincare Products You Need For Radiant Skin This Fall

READ MORE: Cinnamon, Spice & Everything Nice: Wig Color Trends For The Fall

The post Tis’ The Season To Snack: Limited Edition Items You Need To Try This Holiday Season appeared first on 92 Q.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tis’ The Season To Snack: Limited Edition Items You Need To Try This Holiday Season was originally published on 92q.com