10 Budget-Friendly Holiday Gifts Everyone Will Love

Gifting all of the special people in your life feels good, but can put a dent in your budget. Before you cut anyone from your shopping list, we’ve got a better plan: shop from this roundup of exceptional present ideas that won’t leave you with a holiday spending hangover, all available via Nordstrom Rack’s well-curated holiday gift collections.

You, your wallet, and your favorite people will thank you.

For the kitchen connoisseur: Cooking tools always seem to be at the top of people’s wish lists this time of year. They also tend to be pretty costly. A holiday hack: Look for mini versions of the same items. Waffle makers, coffee machines, and blenders often come in individual sizes (at lower prices) and can be just as useful.

For the techie: Gifting gadget-lovers can feel daunting, as electronics can be expensive. But there are plenty of fun tech trimmings—ring lights, wireless chargers, phone cases, mini speakers—that don’t cost more than $10.

For the fringe people: If you feel like giving your co-worker another candle seems lame (it’s not, by the way), make it feel extra special by putting together a few under-$5 items by theme—like a vanilla-scented taper along with a bottle of bubble bath in the same aroma—or even by color. Perhaps a gift basket of goodies in the person’s favorite hue?

For the foodie: Showing up with a fruit cake has become the symbol of ho-hum gift gifting. But tasty treats are actually the perfect present for, well, anyone who eats. (Read: Everyone on your list.) A rich chocolate bar, a tin of fancy popcorn, a basket of pretty pears—it doesn’t matter what you choose, food always feels indulgent, even if you aren’t spending a lot.

For the person who always spends more on you: Customizing presents, like a bathrobe, pillow case or throw, with a person’s name can feel extravagant, thoughtful—and like you spent more than you did. If it feels like too much of a splurge or you don’t have enough time to pull it off, focus on something that feels personal, like a set of dish towels in their kitchen’s theme. Plenty of items, like coffee mugs and notebooks, have generic initials on them, so you may just luck out.

For the group: Sometimes it can be more cost-efficient to buy one bigger gift than a bunch of smaller ones, so give yourself permission to browse bigger buys if it will cross multiple people off your list. Maybe it’s a handy kitchen appliance for your parents who love to cook or a fancy diffuser for the couple who just bought their first place.

For the kiddos: Leave the big-ticket purchases for their parents and scoop up sweeter, simpler playthings instead. Look for puzzles and books, and if buying a toy, opt for a wooden option; it will weather the wear-and-tear of little hands and feel more high-value than something plastic.

For the beauty fanatic: The good news is that you can always find a bottle of intoxicating perfume, a tube of bold lipstick, or luxurious face creams at any price point. The better news: If you want to freshen up your beauty buys this year, there are plenty of fun finds, like beauty fridges, manicure kits, and makeup bags in adorable prints that are also decently priced.

For the adventurer: Athletic gear actually comes in a variety of price points. Water bottles, backpacks, and outdoor socks are solid options, too. Tack on a note that you’ll join them for their next run through the park and it will feel like two presents in one.

For the person who has everything: There’s always someone who’s impossible to buy for. If you’ve already rotated through your typical go-to gifts, swerve in the opposite direction and pick up something slightly oddball and unique. We’re looking at you, giant donut maker.

10 Budget-Friendly Holiday Gifts Everyone Will Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com