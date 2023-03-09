Time’s Second Annual Women of the Year Gala Was A Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Time hosted its second annual women of the year gala last night. The star-studded event celebrated 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world. Check out a gallery from the event, which included VIP guests like Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Phoebe Bridgers, Cate Blanchett and more.

The notable publication held its second annual Time Women of the Year gala yesterday (Mar. 8) on International Women’s Day. The event celebrated the honorees of this year’s TIME Women of the Year list, recognizing 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world, which debuted on March 2.

Honorees in attendance included Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe, Ramla Ali, Masih Alinejad, Olena Shevchenko, Ayisha Saddiqa,Verónica Cruz Sánchez and Phoebe Bridgers, who was also the night’s special guest musical performance.

Time selected this year’s leaders based on their significant impact in their respective communities and fields, ranging from activism and government to sports and the arts, with many having faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change.

The Gala took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills and Time CEO Jessica Sibley welcomed guests and honorees and following the passionate honoree speeches, honoree and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers took the stage to perform two of her hit songs “Kyoto” and “Emily I’m Sorry.”

In addition to the honorees, the celebrity filled Gala attendees included Rita Moreno, Anita Hill, Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Courtney B. Vance, Li Jun Li, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields, Kat Graham, Rickey Thompson, Rupi Kaur, Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers, Nicole Avant, Higher Ground Head of Film and TV Tonia Davis, and Essence CEO Carolina Wanga.

The event was presented by P&G and supporting partner FIJI Water.

Check out photos from the beautiful event below:

Time’s Second Annual Women of the Year Gala Was A Star-Studded Event [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com