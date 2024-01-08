Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the end of an era. After a 27-year partnership, Nike and legendary golfer Tiger Woods have parted ways.

Nike and Woods made the announcement on Monday, January 8.

“You challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking,” said Nike in a statement. “You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

In late 2023, it was reported that the Swoosh and Tiger were looking toward a future without each other. Allegedly, the PNC Golf Championship in mid-December at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club was the last time Woods would be rocking Nike gear.

Woods and Nike first linked up back in 1996, when Tiger was only 20 years old and just turned pro. He would win the Masters a year later, becoming the youngest player to don the green jacket.

“I was fortunate enough to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the words,” said Woods in his own statement on his official X account. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

No word on who will be paying for Woods’ endorsement services moving forward, but lately he’s been rocking FootJoy shoes while competing since his return from a career-threatening car accident.

Tiger Woods & Nike Split After 27 Years, X Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com